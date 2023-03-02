They believe they've solved Richmond's vegan pizza problem: 'There’s not a good one out there'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few years ago, as Evan Byrne was watching the vegan pizza at his restaurant The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer gain in popularity, a hiccup arose: the vegan cheese he used in his pies became difficult to find.

He had sourced much of the cheese from local startup UnMoo Foods, but then UnMoo quietly shuttered in 2021. That’s when Byrne took the vegan bull by the horns and got busy developing a recipe for a vegan cheese of his own. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.