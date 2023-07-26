Watch Now
Richmond has a new coffee shop. What you need to know about Reviresco.

Richmond BizSense
Reviresco Coffee Co. owners, from left, Steven Dalton, Melissa Dalton, and Tim Bynum.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A year in the making, a local coffee company’s new cafe and roastery is ready for its debut. Reviresco Coffee Co. this week began roasting operations at 710 Lafayette St., where it also plans to open a cafe on Monday. Co-owner Steven Dalton said the project, which was first announced last summer when the company was based in Lakeside, has been held back for about a year due to permitting delays.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

