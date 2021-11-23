Watch
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Richmond restaurants Mom’s Siam, Pik Nik and My Noodle to open in Short Pump space

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Platania
The 6,500-square-foot space at 11275 W. Broad St. in West Broad Village has been vacant since sports bar Carolina Ale House closed in 2018.
momssiam1-scaled.jpg
Posted at 9:51 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 09:51:10-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Short Pump is getting a second helping from a prolific restaurant family from the city. Sukanya Pala-art, who along with her sons Joe and Sonny Kiatsuranon co-owns a handful of Richmond restaurants including Thai spot Mom’s Siam, is preparing to open a new eatery at 11275 W. Broad St. in West Broad Village. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.