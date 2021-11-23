Richmond restaurants Mom’s Siam, Pik Nik and My Noodle to open in Short Pump space

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Short Pump is getting a second helping from a prolific restaurant family from the city. Sukanya Pala-art, who along with her sons Joe and Sonny Kiatsuranon co-owns a handful of Richmond restaurants including Thai spot Mom’s Siam, is preparing to open a new eatery at 11275 W. Broad St. in West Broad Village. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.