HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Short Pump is getting a second helping from a prolific restaurant family from the city. Sukanya Pala-art, who along with her sons Joe and Sonny Kiatsuranon co-owns a handful of Richmond restaurants including Thai spot Mom’s Siam, is preparing to open a new eatery at 11275 W. Broad St. in West Broad Village. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Richmond restaurants Mom’s Siam, Pik Nik and My Noodle to open in Short Pump space
Posted at 9:51 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 09:51:10-05
