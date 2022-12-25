Watch Now
Eat It, Virginia

Some of Richmond's most iconic restaurants closed in 2022

Posted at 10:01 AM, Dec 25, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- In 2022, Richmond bid adieu to some long-running restaurants, including The Robin Inn, which closed over the summer after nearly 60 years in the Fan. Others to shutter included Buffalo Wild Wings in Shockoe Bottom after 19 years and Saison and Saison Market after 10 years in Jackson Ward.

Popular Italian restaurant Mamma Zu had been closed since the pandemic’s arrival in 2020, but it was unclear whether it would ever reopen. Its permanent closure became official when the restaurant’s Oregon Hill home sold in June to a mystery buyer.

Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue shuttered its Arthur Ashe Boulevard location in early 2022, capping off a nearly 30-year run in what was its first permanent location. Buz and Ned’s continues to operate its West Broad Street restaurant in Henrico.

