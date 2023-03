RICHMOND, Va. -- A new arrival to the Arts District’s dining scene is offering up Asian flavors with a rock-and-roll vibe. Wok This Way recently opened at 13 W. Broad St. in Monroe Ward. The Asian street food restaurant is in Switch Pop-Up Bar’s upstairs space. Switch, which has been open since 2019, continues to operate in the building’s basement. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

