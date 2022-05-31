Richmond restaurant Perch has closed

RICHMOND, Va. -- Perch, a Richmond restaurant that leaned on executive chef Mike Ledesma's Filipino heritage for its seafood-infused heavy menu has closed.

Ledesma announced the closure on Tuesday, though news of the restaurant's closure started to spread over the long Memorial Day weekend.

"While the decision to close the doors on a dream was gut-wrenching, there were too many variables outside of my control over the past two years and it wasn’t worth it to continue," Ledesma posted on Facebook without getting into the details.

Provided to WTVR

Opened in 2018, Perch was a bright, colorful, airy space rebuilt on the spot where the Joy Garden restaurant served Chinese food for decades on West Broad Street in what is now Scott's Addition.

"Perch was the most beautiful and well-executed restaurant," Ledesma continued. "I am so proud of what we accomplished and the memories we made. I don’t have the words to express my gratitude to the staff and guests who stood by us while we worked tirelessly to keep the dream alive."

No information was immediately available concerning the future of the building at 2918 West Broad Street where Perch was located.

