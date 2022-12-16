Richmond restaurant Foo Dog is closing at the end of the year

RICHMOND, Va. -- Foo Dog, a Richmond restaurant serving Asian food owned by EAT Restaurant Partners, announced on social media Friday that it would serve its last meal on New Year's Eve and close for good on January 1, 2023.

"For the past eight years, Foo has been a second home to our team and our guests. This is truly such a special, endearing, and unique space to be a part of," a statement published on social media read. "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. To our guests: whether you stopped by just once for a bowl of ramen or we see you every week for dinner and drinks, we truly appreciate the love we’ve received over the years. Our success would not have been possible without you."

The message indicated while Foo Dog was closing, EAT Restaurant Partners was working to open a food haul in 2023.

Other Richmond restaurants in the EAT portfolio include Hot Chick, Fat Dragon, Boulevard Burgers & Brew, Beijing on Grove, Wong Gonzalez, Pizza & Beer of Richmond, and Red Salt.

Foo Dog is located at 1537 W Main Street in the Fan neighborhood of Richmond.