New Richmond Mayor Dr. Danny Avula dishes on his favorite Richmond restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. — As the new mayor of Richmond, Dr. Danny Avula has a host of important issues he needs to address. From taxes and business deals to crime prevention and city services, Avula's plate is full. But he still had room to discuss his favorite Richmond restaurants In an exclusive interview on Eat It, Virginia!

Just weeks before being sworn in as Richmond's new mayor, Avula expressed both his excitement and determination to address the needs of supporting Richmond restaurants and improving the collaboration between City Hall and Richmond business owners.

"I love our restaurants... there's so many great things happening, so many great options. One of the things I heard really consistently from restaurateurs, from small business owners, was a sense that they don't always feel a sense of partnership with City Hall, and so that's a big focus for me," Avula told Eat It, Virginia! co-hosts Robey Martin and Scott Wise.

He specifically called for improving some of the business licensing processes and figuring out what went wrong with the Richmond meals tax assessments.

"Having lived in this town for 20 years and having seen just the arc that we've been on and becoming more of a foodie town, that's part of what makes Richmond amazing," he said. "So we've got to support that industry and help make sure the infrastructure is there so that restaurants feel valued and partnered and supported."

A Passion for Food

Avula's passion for food began before he moved to Richmond.

Born in India and raised in Northern Virginia, he fondly recalled family dinners centered around his mother's Indian cooking.

"My mom always cooked, and so even if we weren't all around the table together, we would catch as catch can, but there was always some delicious array of Indian food on the table. It was a big part of life," he said. "My mom really had this gift of hospitality largely through cooking. We would often have friends and family over, and she would just spend days in the kitchen, you know, cooking all sorts of different, wonderful Indian food."

Now a father of five, Avula and his wife MK have continued this tradition of welcoming others into their home, often to share meals.

"We've had foster families staying with us. We've had families living with us for long periods of time. I remember there was a season where we had this amazing family from the Congo, who had come here as refugees. They lived a block and a half over from us, but for like a year and a half, any given night, we'd have an extra three to five people around the dinner table," Avula said. "And so MK's M.O. is always to cook in bulk, make sure there's plenty of food to go around. I think our dinner table has always been a place of connection, of joy, of really bringing not just our family but our community together."

Avula's Restaurant Picks

Living in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood, the Avulas have had a front-row seat to one of the city's most fruitful culinary communities.

"We eat out a lot. There are definitely favorites that I have. I mean, obviously, Sub Rosa is everybody's favorite bakery in the entire probably state of Virginia. It's amazing. And obviously, the fire recently is a pretty big loss to not just our neighborhood but our entire community. I love Grisette. That's a go-to spot for us," he said. "I love Blue Atlas, and my wife and I do a pretty regular date night at Triple Crossing down in Fulton."

He also mentioned Heritage in the Fan as a place he and his wife enjoy together.

But the mayor's favorite dining destinations don't stop at the city limits.

"My favorite restaurant in town is Peter Chang's [with locations both in Richmond and Short Pump]. When we have birthdays and family gatherings, that's definitely one of the regular spots that we will show up," he said. "But there are spots that are really important to our family. I moved to Richmond 24 years ago when I started med school, and there was this little pho joint that started on Broad Street, moved back behind the Home Depot called Pho So 1. My family just loves going there and the folks that have worked there have watched our family literally go from MK and me going in there for date night, 24 years ago, to now showing up with five kids, and they have seen us at every step along the way. That feels like a special place to our family."

Avula said it's no coincidence that he has a diverse list of favorite places to eat.

"The increasing diversification of our city has brought increasing diversification of food, right?" he said. "There are just these unique places with long histories and people who have been doing cool stuff and trying new stuff. I get excited when new restaurants pop up, and we definitely try to make it out there. It speaks to my heart, what I've loved about this city for over two decades; the restaurant scene has been a big part of my wife and my life, our family life, and just our experience of living and loving the city."

Avula promised to come back on the podcast later in his terms, so if there are questions you'd like asked, email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

