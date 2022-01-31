Richmond is about to get extra gritty

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Charlottesville-based coffee chain is looking to make it a double shot in Richmond. Grit Coffee signed a lease last month at the development by Greystar and Capital Square taking shape at 1601 Roseneath Road in Scott’s Addition. The coffee shop would be the company’s second Richmond location, joining a cafe at 409 Libbie Ave. that opened in 2020. Grit opened its first store in Charlottesville in 2008, and has five locations in the Charlottesville area, according to its website. Continue reading about Grit Coffee on Richmond BizSense.

