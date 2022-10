RICHMOND, Va. -- With the Diamond District redevelopment project continuing to move forward, a piece of prime real estate a few blocks south along Arthur Ashe Boulevard may be turning over. The Hardee’s at 921 Myers St. closed this week, according to notes on the building’s doors. The fast-food restaurant had operated at the site near the intersection of West Broad Street for more than 40 years. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.