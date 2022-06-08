Richmond hair stylist hangs up her shears for Pies and Cakes

RICHMOND, Va. -- One bakery is picking up where another left off in Carver after a local entrepreneur decided to trade scissors for spatulas. Chastity Rodriguez-Hise, a longtime local hair stylist, is preparing to open Pies and Cakes Bakery at 701 W. Clay St. The space near the intersection of West Clay and North Belvidere streets is the former home of the Nutty Buttery, which had a two year-run there beginning in 2019. Rodriguez-Hise said, as her new spot’s name would suggest, she’s aiming to keep the new bakery simple in its offerings. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

