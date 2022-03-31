NO-pa! Richmond Greek Festival isn't happening this summer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Organizers of the Richmond Greek Festival announced Thursday they would not hold the event this summer.

"Out of an abundance of caution, supply chain limitations, and other concerns, we have decided to not hold the 2022 Richmond Greek Festival scheduled for June 2-5," Richmond Greek Festival organizers wrote in an email.

The email went on to announce a Richmond Mini-Greek Festival would be held September 22-24, 2022.

