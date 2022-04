RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the largest new additions to Manchester’s Hull Street corridor is continuing to fill out with the arrival of a brewery and a deal for another office tenant. PlanRVA recently signed a lease for about 8,600 square feet of office space at The Current, Lynx Ventures’ mixed-use project at 400 Hull St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

