Watch Now
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Landlord sues owners of former Richmond cigar lounge and restaurant Brun

Brun.png
Richmond BizSense
Charles Wilson, left, and Adam Evans are co-owners of restaurant and whiskey-and-cigar lounge Brun.<br/>
Brun.png
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 06:24:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A short-lived cigar lounge that recently departed a Fan storefront is being sued for unpaid rent and damages by the property’s owner. Brun was hit last month with a lawsuit seeking roughly $315,000 in the wake of the cigar lounge’s exit from 203 N. Lombardy St., which is owned by an LLC tied to Steve Gratz. The landlord’s complaint alleges that Brun breached their contract when the lounge, which included a restaurant, failed to pay rent and damaged the property. Of the total compensation sought, about $285,000 is unpaid rent and $30,000 is sought for damages to the property.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.