Landlord sues owners of former Richmond cigar lounge and restaurant Brun

RICHMOND, Va. -- A short-lived cigar lounge that recently departed a Fan storefront is being sued for unpaid rent and damages by the property’s owner. Brun was hit last month with a lawsuit seeking roughly $315,000 in the wake of the cigar lounge’s exit from 203 N. Lombardy St., which is owned by an LLC tied to Steve Gratz. The landlord’s complaint alleges that Brun breached their contract when the lounge, which included a restaurant, failed to pay rent and damaged the property. Of the total compensation sought, about $285,000 is unpaid rent and $30,000 is sought for damages to the property.

