These Richmond pop-ups will lift your Christmas spirit

RICHMOND, Va. -- So many Holiday pop-ups, so little time.

How do you choose where to get your hot chocolate, gingerbread, and candy cane fix this Christmas in Richmond?

Start with these four.

Miracle on Cary Street

What is Miracle?

A cheeky Christmas-themed pop-up bar and Richmond’s original Christmas-themed pop-up. The national holiday bar selects locations all over the world and we are fortunate to have a location here in Richmond at The Jasper. This will be The Jasper’s fourth year of wrapping themselves in holiday glitz, slinging mistletoe, and cups of cheer.

Provided to WTVR

What to expect: A long line. It’s very popular, so head out early to grab a seat in the bar.

Get the Snow Ball Old Fashioned. It’s a heady drink made with rye, gingerbread, two types of bitters, and orange essence.

The Jasper (as Miracle) is located at 3113 West Cary Street in Carytown.

Other locations in Virginia are Ashburn, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach.

Santa’s Cocktail Shop

Where does Santa make his cocktails? At Cirrus Vodka’s distillery, of course.

Starting December 1, Cirrus (err, Santa) is decking its tasting room with all things holiday.

There will be loads of lights, lots of spice, and everything you need to make an adult holiday nice.

Provided to WTVR

What to expect: Fun gifts with a “one for you and one for me” mentality — a vodka drink for me and a perfectly curated gift for you.

Try the Slay Bells Ring. It’s craftily crammed with so many amazing Richmond local brands; apple cinnamon-infused vodka, Mother Shrub Ginger, ginger syrup, elderflower, Navy Hill Club Soda, and dried lemon.

Rum and Reindeer

If reindeer did like rum, they would probably drink it in a waterside igloo, right?

Be like reindeer.

Both locations of Island Shrimp Company have festively decorated for the holiday season with epic amounts of tinsel, a real (and very cool) snow machine, a waterside igloo (Rockets Landing location), and zippy holiday tunes. There is even a little snack menu for sharing with your merry friends.

What to expect: Make a reservation. The waterside igloo is super cool and requires those resys. From the snack menu, order the swordfish - it’s three skewers of delicately grilled swordfish served with a punchy peanut sauce.

Provided to WTVR

Don’t miss the Snowflake Sunburn. Served in a Hulu-skirted Santa glass, it’s a wallop with VSOP brandy, overproofed rum, orgeat, Cointreau, pear liqueur, and cinnamon syrup.

ISCo Rocketts Landing (as Rum and Reindeer) — 11 Orlean St

ISCo Chesterfield — 11500 Midlothian Turnpike

WinterFreuden

A full chalet? Yes, there is. WinterFreuden is Richmond’s alpine dream at Hotel Greene.

The name means winter joy.

Cushy chairs, fur blankets, and funiculars are all present for a local “apres ski” moment in downtown Richmond. And isn’t apres ski always better than ski?

Provided to WTVR

There are even little signs that point to where you could be going if you weren’t so comfortable where you are.

What to expect: Incredible decor. The winter scene canvas drops are hand-painted in a German expressionist style. The whole scene is over the top in the best way. Order the Black Diamond Egg Nog — it’s a strong one with brandy, spiced rum, and bourbon.

Hotel Greene (as Winterfreuden) — 508 East Franklin Street

