Richmond brewery Canon & Draw Brewing closes in the Fan
Launched in 2018 as an offshoot of Chesterfield-based Steam Bell Beer Works, Canon & Draw struggled to return to its pre-pandemic levels, owner Brad Cooper said.
Posted at 8:54 AM, Aug 23, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Fan has lost its only brewery. Canon & Draw Brewing Co. closed this month at 1527 W. Main St. after a four-year run. Launched in 2018 as an offshoot of Chesterfield-based Steam Bell Beer Works, Canon & Draw struggled to return to its pre-pandemic levels, said owner Brad Cooper. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
