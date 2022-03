RICHMOND, Va. -- Whisk, the 6-year-old Richmond bakery, has changed hands. Founder Morgan Botwinick sold the shop to industry newcomer Billy Bryan for an undisclosed amount March 1. The deal included both the 1,400-square-foot cafe at 2100 E. Main St. in Shockoe Bottom as well as the company’s production facility at 403 Strawberry St. in the Fan. The company leases both spaces. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

