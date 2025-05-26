Revel owner Amy Cabaniss shares what makes Lakeside so special

RICHMOND, Va. — Amy Cabaniss, owner of Revel Market and Bar in Lakeside and Julep's in downtownRichmond, discusses her Richmond restaurant journey which began in 1998.

She highlights the unique features of Revel, including a secret patio and how a trip to New Orleans inspired the venture.

She also addresses some of the challenges of running restaurants during inflation, owning a restaurant in downtown Richmond, plans for future events, and some of the celebrities she's served over the years. Send your food and restaurants questions to Eat It, Virginia on Instagram or over email.

