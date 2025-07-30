10 Richmond restaurants that should've made the Top 100

RICHMOND, Va. — While 100 restaurants have already been highlighted in the Richmond Times-Dispatch's Top Restaurants 100 list, "Eat It, Virginia!" co-hosts Scott Wise and Robey Martin believe several worthy establishments were overlooked. They shared their personal Top 5 favorites that didn't make the cut but deserve recognition.

Their selections follow specific criteria:



Restaurants cannot have appeared on the RTD's Top 100 list

Other restaurants from owners of Top 100 restaurants are excluded the list

Geographical diversity is maintained with one restaurant per zip code

Only single-location establishments (no franchises) are considered

Robey's top picks include Katana Sushi in Midlothian, which she recommends for those disappointed by Richmond's sushi options.

"Everybody gets very upset about not good sushi in Richmond. And you're right. This is not in Richmond. It's in Midlothian," Robey said.

She also highlighted Fuzzy Cactus on W. Brookland Park Boulevard.

"I feel like there was, I don't know, like a negative space for some of these places that are doing really, really great food, but are a little less either well known or not fancy. So Fuzzy Cactus is one of them," Robey said.

Cobra Cabana on W. Marshall Street in Jackson Ward made her list as well.

"I am going to take it to Cobra Cabana. I feel like that should be talked about. Those guys also own Brave Captain and Hot for Pizza, but Cobra is their OG, so we'll talk about that," Robey said.

Revel in Lakeside was another surprising omission, according to Robey.

"I think that that's a really important restaurant," she said.

Charlotte's Southern Deli earned high praise for its lunch offerings.

"I don't understand why this wasn't in part of the top of the list, I think they are doing some amazing stuff at Charlotte's," Robey said. "Nikki and Paul are doing insane stuff with food at lunch, and really and truly, should have been there."

Rounding out her selections was Shoreline Seafood in the West End.

"I was real surprised not to see Shoreline Seafood, which is in the way West End," Robey said. "[David Whitby] was once part of Yellow Umbrella. I just really think that they should have been considered."

Robey's List



Scott's list featured five entirely different restaurants, focusing on personal comfort rather than culinary prestige.

"My list is my comfort places, not necessarily the best restaurants," Scott said. "This is where I go when I want something that I that I really enjoy."

His selections begin with Manchu off E. Brookland Park Boulevard.

"I believe there's a podcast, a local food podcast, that mentioned that they might be the best wings in Richmond," Scott said.

For breakfast options, Scott recommends Cupertino's N.Y. Bagels and Deli in off W. Broad Street in the Innsbrook area.

"Cupertino's is the place where I go for quick breakfast, breakfast sandwiches. They have a fun little dessert, little counter there," Scott said.

County Seat in Powhatan earned a spot for its exceptional Sunday brunch.

""Last time I was there, it felt like it was all made from scratch," he said.

Pizza lovers should check out Superstars Pizza in the near West End, according to Scott.

Completing his list is Truckle Cheesemongers, a versatile establishment in the Fan District.

"Is it a restaurant? Is it a cheese shop? Is it a wine bar? Is it all these things?," Scott said. "I love what they do there. And it's, it's one of my favorite places to go. So Truckle is on my list."

Scott's List



Now — you're invited to submit your own Top 5 lists following the same rules.

Submissions can be sent via email to EatItVirginia@gmail.com or through Instagram @EatItVirginia.



