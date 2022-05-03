Regency turns food court into Henrico food hall
Regency’s latest effort in its transformation into a mixed-use development is a new food hall and outdoor plaza at the current location of the food court, which is near the mall’s new apartments.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- As the first residential tenants move into Regency’s new section of apartments, owners of the ever-evolving West End mall are turning their attention to the future of the nearby food court. Regency owners Rebkee Co. and Thalhimer Realty Partners have cordoned off the mall’s food court in preparation for a renovation project that will replace the space with a new food hall and outdoor plaza. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
