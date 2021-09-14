Redemption BBQ to serve 'Virginia-style barbecue' near Short Pump
One of Redemption’s offerings is a fried chicken sandwich, cooked in fat rendered from its pigs.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- John Vest has already evolved from pastor to pitmaster. Now he’s making another change: from food truck runner to brick-and-mortar restaurateur. Vest is preparing to open Redemption BBQ and Market at 3420 Lauderdale Drive in the Shops at Wellesley near Short Pump. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
