RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s a bit of churn underway in the downtown sandwich scene. Pop’s Market on Grace closed earlier this week after seven years in business downtown, as owners Kimberly Love-Lindsey and Mike Lindsey are converting the space into a third location for their fried chicken sandwich concept Buttermilk and Honey. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

