There's something different about this new Richmond bottle shop
Richmond BizSense
Jody Short, the owner of Point 5, came up with the idea of bringing alcohol-free spirits to Richmond after practicing sobriety during the pandemic.
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jun 15, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A new bottle shop is set to open soon in Carytown with one catch: everything is non-alcoholic. Point 5, the name a reference to the maximum ABV level a non-alcoholic drink is allowed to have, is in the works at 3435 W. Cary St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
