RICHMOND, Va. -- After two soft openings and almost a year of weekend pop-ups, Ashley Patino is opening the doors on a brick-and-mortar spot for Pizza Bones. With a focus on pizza and wine, Pizza Bones opened on June 24 at 2314 Jefferson Ave. in Union Hill. It is currently operating from 4 - 9 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays, doing only carry-out and outdoor dining for now. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

