Kristen Gardner Beal and Lance Lemon to open Penny’s Wine Shop in Richmond
For Penny’s co-owners Kristen Gardner Beal and Lance Lemon, the upcoming shop is a return to the original vision of their other shared venture, Richwine, which launched in late 2020.
RICHMOND, Va. — A pair of seasoned entrepreneurs in the wine industry are about to uncork a new venture in Jackson Ward. Penny’s Wine Shop is expected to open this fall at 405 Brook Road, which is also home to Stoplight Gelato. The gelato shop has been closed for more than two years. It plans to reopen in the fall, and will share the space with the wine shop. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
