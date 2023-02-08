Watch Now
BBQ boss plans changes at Pearl’s Bake Shoppe in Richmond

Pearl’s Bake Shoppe at 5811 Patterson Ave. was founded in 2010 and moved to its current location several years ago.<br/>
Posted at 10:06 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 10:06:06-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond bakery is under new ownership for the second time in under a year. Pearl’s Bake Shoppe at 5811 Patterson Ave. was sold in recent days by sisters Kelly Polk, Holly Shaheen and Melissa Berling, who had purchased it last spring. The latest buyer is Paul Hubbard, owner of local barbecue joint Deep Run Roadhouse, according to an announcement made by Pearl’s earlier this week. Click here to continue reading oN Richmond BizSense.

