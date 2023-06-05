What you need to know about Richmond coffee company opening in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. -- A two-year-old Richmond-based mobile coffee seller is brewing up a permanent presence in Scott’s Addition. Parousia Coffee inked a lease last month to open a coffee shop at 2900 W. Clay St., taking over a 850-square-foot storefront on the ground floor of the VIV at Scott’s Collection apartment building on the east side of the neighborhood.

Co-owners Jimmy Garcia, Michael Hartke and Christian Diaz plan to invest up to $150,000 for buildout, furniture, and other expenses to open the upcoming cafe, which is envisioned as a place where people can have high-end coffee in an approachable space.

