What you need to know about Richmond coffee company opening in Scott’s Addition

Parousia Coffee
Parousia Coffee is expanding its business with a new cafe in Scott’s Addition that’s planned to operate alongside the company’s mobile coffee trailer.
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jun 05, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A two-year-old Richmond-based mobile coffee seller is brewing up a permanent presence in Scott’s Addition. Parousia Coffee inked a lease last month to open a coffee shop at 2900 W. Clay St., taking over a 850-square-foot storefront on the ground floor of the VIV at Scott’s Collection apartment building on the east side of the neighborhood.

Co-owners Jimmy Garcia, Michael Hartke and Christian Diaz plan to invest up to $150,000 for buildout, furniture, and other expenses to open the upcoming cafe, which is envisioned as a place where people can have high-end coffee in an approachable space.

