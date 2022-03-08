Adrienne and Carlos Londoño bring Miami to Richmond with Papi’s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Armed with plenty of neon lights and teal paint, Carlos and Adrienne Londoño are looking to bring a taste of South Beach to Shockoe Slip. The married couple and veteran local restaurateurs are preparing to open Papi’s at 1407 E. Cary St. The Miami-style restaurant and club will be their fourth concept downtown, joining La Bodega, Casa Fiesta Mexican Kitchen & Cantina and Margarita’s Cantina, all of which are also in the Shockoe area. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

