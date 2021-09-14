Owners explain why they're close Don’t Look Back South
Don’t Look Back South is slated to close by the end of October, and its space at 7524 Forest Hill Ave. is listed for sale.
RICHMOND, Va. -- As they trim their location count and workload, the owners of Don’t Look Back are looking for a buyer for their Southside Richmond storefront. The current home of the local taco shop chain’s Don’t Look Back South at 7524 Forest Hill Ave. as well as an adjacent property at 7522 Forest Hill Ave. were recently listed for sale for a combined $1.5 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
