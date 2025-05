RICHMOND, Va. -- Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches has come a long way from what began as late-night experiment in a restaurant kitchen.

The Richmond company, which has grown to making 80,000 to 100,000 ice cream sandwiches a day, will soon be able to at least triple its production capacity with the opening of a 29,000-square-foot facility on the Southside. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.