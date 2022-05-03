Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches creates Chomp for Walmart
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches introduced four-packs of its half-sized sandwiches at 200 Walmart stores in April. <br/>
RICHMOND, Va. -- Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches hopes to expand its flock of customers with a new strategy featuring a tinier take on its frozen treats. The Richmond-based company launched a new four-pack of half-sized ice cream sandwiches in 200 Walmart stores last month in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, including local stores. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
