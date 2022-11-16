New York Deli owners working on new Richmond restaurant
Richmond BizSense
The 2,000-square-foot building at 401 S. Stafford Ave.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 09:58:09-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- On the heels of purchasing a building in the Fan, a group of Carytown restaurateurs are looking to expand their holdings yet again. New York Deli owners Demetrios Tsiptsis, Rodion Tsiptsis and David Zemlan are planning to open a restaurant at 401 S. Stafford Ave. in Byrd Park. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.
