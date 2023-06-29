These 4 new Virginia ABC laws go into effect on July 1

RICHMOND, Va. -- A whole slew of new laws are set to go into effect in Virginia on July 1, 2023.

Four of those new laws impact the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC), its licensees, and applicants.

The Virginia ABC provided the following information to help explain what's new:

Crossover Product Rules (HB 1979 and SB 809)

Both bills established guidelines for licensees regarding the display of alcoholic beverages near non-alcoholic beverages of the same or similar branding, logo or packaging.

The new law was created to address innovative “crossover products” that contain alcohol and may cause consumer confusion or appeal to an underage audience.

Virginia ABC developed resources addressing crossover products for licensees, including stickers and a product guide. In July, ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement agents will distribute these resources, which will also be available online.

Employment Restrictions Relaxed HB 1730

This law streamlines the process for licensees to hire individuals with a felony conviction.

Prospective employees must be two years past their conviction, with all terms of probation or parole completed (or have written permission from Virginia ABC and consultation with the probation and parole officer).

Seasonal Marketplace License Fee (HB 2336)

This law lowers the annual state license fee from $1,000 to $500 and the annual local license tax from $200 to $100 for marketplace licenses, when licensing privileges are exercised for six or less consecutive months, if such a period is specified prior to the beginning of the license year.

Local Alcohol Safety Action Boards (HB 2370 and SB 841)

Both bills modified the jurisdiction and composition of local alcohol safety action boards.

Per the Code of Virginia, ABC’s profits from in-store and online retail sales provide funding for designated state programs and services. For fiscal year 2022, ABC contributed a total of $622.8 million ($243.6 million from retail sales) to the Commonwealth.