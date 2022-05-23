New sushi restaurant opens in Richmond's old 3rd Street Diner spot
Jack Jacobs
Song Li of Nami, which recently opened at 218 E. Main St. in Richmond.
Posted at 10:04 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 10:04:28-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- A new Japanese restaurant is now slinging sushi out of a former downtown diner. Nami opened earlier this month at 218 E. Main St., taking over the spot that was formerly occupied by the longtime 3rd Street Diner. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
