This new Starbucks is part of the company's overall plan for Richmond
Jack Jacobs
Starbucks recently opened a new location with a drive-thru at 2309 W. Broad St.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 19, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- After years of sitting idle, a former fast food joint is now brewing up coffee. Starbucks opened at 2309 W. Broad St. in recent weeks, injecting a shot of activity into what was home to an Arby’s that shuttered more than five years ago. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
