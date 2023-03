RICHMOND, Va. -- Barely a month after its closure, The Mill on MacArthur restaurant space in the Bellevue neighborhood is set to be reborn. Husband-and-wife duo Rawleigh and Jaya Easley purchased The Mill’s lease at 4023 MacArthur Ave. and its equipment and are planning to open a new restaurant in its place called Neighbor. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

