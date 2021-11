RICHMOND, Va. -- A pair of first-time restaurateurs is bringing a new concept to a seasoned Fan storefront. Brun, a Caribbean-inspired soul food restaurant with a cigar-and-whiskey nightclub, is taking over at 203 N. Lombardy St. Slated to open in February, Brun will replace the New Orleans-inspired sandwich spot Poor Boys of RVA. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

