Richmond is getting two new mobile bars; one on wheels and one on water

D.C.-based Sea Suite Cruises is planning to introduce a tiki-themed bar cruise to its Richmond operations this spring.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Apr 27, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- With the weather warming up, a pair of mobile bars are launching locally – one by land and another by water. The terrestrial version is from locally based kids' entertainment company PlayRVA, which has modified the fire truck it rents out for kids’ birthday parties to also serve adult customers as a bar on wheels.

Out on the James River, out-of-town cruise company Sea Suite Cruises is planning to launch a tiki-themed river cruise to complement the paddle boat rides it started to offer last year from Rocketts Landing. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

