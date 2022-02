RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s game time for DraftCade, a new entertainment venue in Short Pump Town Center by the owners of Funny Bone Comedy Club. The bar-and-arcade concept opened in late January in the mall next to Funny Bone. The arcade features more than 60 arcade machines and 10 pinball machines, as well as six skee-ball lanes, video game consoles and other games. Click here to read more about DraftCade on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for timely restaurant news and interviews.