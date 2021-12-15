New IHOP takes over old Applebee’s in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Adding to its stack of Richmond-area restaurants, a Springfield-based IHOP franchisee has a new pancake house in the works near Virginia Center Commons. NMS Holdings plans to open a new IHOP location in the former Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill property at 10151 Brook Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to Eat It, Virginia for timely restaurant news and interviews.