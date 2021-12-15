New IHOP takes over old Applebee’s in Henrico
Jack Jacobs
A new IHOP restaurant will open in a former Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill at 10151 Brook Road, which is near Virginia Center Commons.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 11:42:59-05
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Adding to its stack of Richmond-area restaurants, a Springfield-based IHOP franchisee has a new pancake house in the works near Virginia Center Commons. NMS Holdings plans to open a new IHOP location in the former Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill property at 10151 Brook Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
