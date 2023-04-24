Dunkin’ to build 'unique' new store in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Dunkin’ is debuting a new store design for the region with its latest planned location in western Henrico. The donut and coffee shop chain is planning to open a new, drive-thru-only store in the Tower Plaza shopping center at 3401 Cox Road, according to plans filed with Henrico County. The 1,400-square-foot location would operate under the “Dunkin’ Go” brand that the Massachusetts-based company has rolled out in recent years. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

