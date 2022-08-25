El Pope restaurant owner opening brunch spot in Richmond
Mario Alvanes, the restaurateur behind El Pope Latin American Cuisine, is preparing to open The Nest Brunch Cafe at 1825 W. Main St.
RICHMOND, Va. —The restaurateur behind El Pope Latin American Cuisine is switching things up for his second spot in the Fan. Mario Alvanes is preparing to open The Nest Brunch Cafe at 1825 W. Main St. The new restaurant will be a block down Main Street from El Pope, which Alvanes opened at 1731 W. Main St. in 2017. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
