RICHMOND, Va. -- Ezaddin “Dean” Alshami and Faisel Suort are adding to their growing local empire of neighborhood markets. The duo is preparing to open a location of their National Gourmet Market chain in the former 48 Hours Food Store at 5091 Forest Hill Ave. The 2,800-square-foot store is adjacent to the soon-to-be redeveloped Westover Place Shopping Center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to Eat It, Virginia for timely restaurant news and interviews.