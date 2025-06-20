Nate's Bagels announces opening date for second Richmond location

RICHMOND, Va. — Nate's Bagels announced its new Scott's Addition location will open for business June 23.

The new location at 1219 Highpoint Avenue will be the bagel shop's second in the Richmond, following its original Fan District shop which opened in 2018.

"I was a home baker for a while, and I saw a great need, after several bar conversations over the years, for bagel shop in Richmond," Nate Mathews told Eat It, Virginia in a 2018 interview. "I grew up going to eat donuts and bagels at local shops in New England as a child with my dad. So I really wanted a bar where you kind of have that nice kind of father son experience."

The Scott's Addition shop will feature a pickup window, a coffee bar with espresso drinks, and will operate 7 days a week.

"This wouldn't be possible without the incredible love and endless support the Richmond community has shown us the past few years," Nate's Bagels posted on social media. "We can't wait to bring our signature bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and local coffee pairings to a new corner of city!"

Nate's Bagels, which gained local fame through a series of bagel pop-ups before opening a brick-and-mortar location, was recently named to the Richmond Times Dispatch's Top 100 Richmond Restaurants.

