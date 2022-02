RICHMOND, Va. -- A Lebanese restaurant is bringing a new vibe to Stratford Hills. Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon is relocating from its home of five years at 3601 Cox Road near Innsbrook to 2825 Hathaway Road in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center. Natalie’s plans to open next month in the roughly 4,700-square-foot space that was most recently home to Max’s Positive Vibe Cafe. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.