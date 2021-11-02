The story behind Napa Kitchen and Wine set to open in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- A decade after he launched Sedona Taphouse at Westchester Commons, Dennis Barbaro is back at the Midlothian shopping center with a new wine-focused concept. His Napa Kitchen and Wine is slated to open early next year at 15825 WC Main St., taking over the former Solar Nails and two other storefronts to set the stage for a 6,800-square-foot restaurant. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 10:11:27-04
