The story behind Napa Kitchen and Wine set to open in Midlothian

Jack Jacobs
West Coast-inspired restaurant Napa Kitchen and Wine plans to open at Westchester Commons shopping center early next year.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Nov 02, 2021
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- A decade after he launched Sedona Taphouse at Westchester Commons, Dennis Barbaro is back at the Midlothian shopping center with a new wine-focused concept. His Napa Kitchen and Wine is slated to open early next year at 15825 WC Main St., taking over the former Solar Nails and two other storefronts to set the stage for a 6,800-square-foot restaurant. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

