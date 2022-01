RICHMOND, Va. -- Backed by a mystery owner, a new restaurant serving sushi, ramen bowls, pad thai and more has debuted in the Fan. Lucky Whale opened at 2028 W. Cary St. in late December. The Asian fusion restaurant took over a space that was once home to sandwich and salad shop Olio, and most recently Subconscious Cafe, which closed in late 2020 after roughly a year in business, Richmond BizSense reported.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for timely restaurant news and interviews.