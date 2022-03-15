Watch
Mosaic changes plans for this Richmond building

Richmond BizSense
The Art Deco-style building just off West Broad at 3013 Cutshaw Ave. in the Museum District is back on the market.<br/>
RICHMOND, Va. -- In late 2019, the owners of Mosaic Catering + Events began their due diligence on 3013 Cutshaw Ave. near West Broad Street.

Their plan was to convert the 9,500-square-foot Art Deco-style warehouse into an event space complete with a rooftop so that Mosaic could finally host its own events. The company, which also has a restaurant of the same name in the River Road Shopping Center, has only catered events at other venues since its founding in 1996. Click here to continue on Richmond BizSense.

