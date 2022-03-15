Mosaic changes plans for this Richmond building

RICHMOND, Va. -- In late 2019, the owners of Mosaic Catering + Events began their due diligence on 3013 Cutshaw Ave. near West Broad Street.
Their plan was to convert the 9,500-square-foot Art Deco-style warehouse into an event space complete with a rooftop so that Mosaic could finally host its own events. The company, which also has a restaurant of the same name in the River Road Shopping Center, has only catered events at other venues since its founding in 1996. Click here to continue on Richmond BizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.