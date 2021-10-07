Mochinut, a donut and corndog shop, is opening in Richmond
Mochinut says its donuts are a mix of Japanese rice cakes and American doughnuts, but the style originated in Hawaii.
Posted at 9:50 AM, Oct 07, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- As it aims for dozens of new locations in its first year in business, a Hawaiian-style donut chain is setting up its first local spot in a VCU-area restaurant space that’s no stranger to new concepts. Mochinut is preparing to open on the ground floor of the Chesterfield Apartment Building at 900 W. Franklin St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
