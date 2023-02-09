Richmond restaurant The Mill on MacArthur is closing. Here's why.

RICHMOND, Va. -- The owners of The Mill, a restaurant on MacArthur Avenue in Richmond, announced Thursday that the Northside business would close at the end of the month.

"The reason we are closing is we have sold the business to a local experienced restaurateur," a restaurant spokesperson said in a social media message to CBS. "After 12 years the current ownership is ready for their own next chapter. It’s truly bittersweet!"

A message on the restaurant's website might provide some additional hints about the owners' decision.

"Like many restaurants and small businesses, we are currently struggling to find and retain staff," the message read. "As a result, our hours are changing regularly. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes and are doing our best to provide the best service possible at this time."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.